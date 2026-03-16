Residents call for relief after storms leave streets, homes flooded in Dolton, Illinois
Chicago's south suburbs are underwater after storms and heavy rain caused major flooding on the streets and in homes in Dolton, Illinois.
While street cameras have tracked pooled water for hours, video inside some of the residents' homes gives a better idea of what they are now dealing with.
Water poured from the toilet and soaked the basement. It was raining just as hard inside Erwin Gray's Dolton home as it was outside.
"Just pouring down. Coming through the ductwork," Gray said.
Gray took time to show the aftermath of the flooding while working with plumbers and doing his best to clean up. He said he had to create a barrier to try to keep the water from spreading any further into his home.
"Every time it gets that really, really bad storm? It would flood here," Gray said.
By here, he means inside his home. Several times since he moved in back in 1989. In recovery mode, again, Gray is hoping it's the last.
"I don't believe our system can hold this and move it out fast enough," he said.
More videos, including one from 144th and Indiana and Dolton, showed the long stretch of road underwater on Sunday night. Still pooled on Monday afternoon.
CBS News Chicago asked village officials what's being done to address issues that residents like Gray said they've been dealing with for years.
"Fix the sewer system! That can be ... I'm just hearing everyone saying the system has always been bad," Gray said.
A spokesperson for the village said their focus on Monday is on providing immediate relief to residents impacted, while "…aggressively pursuing the state and regional support needed to correct this long-standing infrastructure problem."
Gray hopes that help reaches him, and soon.
"Wow. I hope this reaches somebody in power. Maybe can get some relief. I could really use some relief," he said.
Dolton's mayor wasn't available to speak on the issues on Monday. However, the spokesperson said the mayor is already working to secure funding to make permanent improvements to the stormwater and sewer systems.
Full statement from Village of Dolton:
Last night's severe storm caused significant flooding in parts of the Village of Dolton, along with downed trees and debris that have impacted several of our neighborhoods. We understand how frustrating and concerning these conditions are for the residents who were affected, especially those dealing with water near their homes, blocked streets, or property damage. Please know that your safety and well-being are our top priority.
Our Public Works Department began working overnight and has continued throughout the morning to clear streets, remove fallen trees, and address flooding to make our roadways as safe and passable as possible. Their crews remain out in the field and will continue working until conditions are fully under control.
Dolton has faced long-standing infrastructure challenges for many years that contribute to ongoing flooding issues during heavy storms. Mayor Jason House is currently assessing the damage across the village and is calling on our State Legislators and regional partners for financial assistance to help address these long-standing infrastructure needs so we can implement lasting solutions for our residents.
A more detailed statement will be released once the full assessment is complete. In the meantime, we thank our residents for their patience, cooperation, and resilience as we work together to recover from this storm.