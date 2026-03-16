Residents call for relief after storms leave streets, homes flooded in Dolton, Illinois

Chicago's south suburbs are underwater after storms and heavy rain caused major flooding on the streets and in homes in Dolton, Illinois.

While street cameras have tracked pooled water for hours, video inside some of the residents' homes gives a better idea of what they are now dealing with.

Water poured from the toilet and soaked the basement. It was raining just as hard inside Erwin Gray's Dolton home as it was outside.

"Just pouring down. Coming through the ductwork," Gray said.

Gray took time to show the aftermath of the flooding while working with plumbers and doing his best to clean up. He said he had to create a barrier to try to keep the water from spreading any further into his home.

"Every time it gets that really, really bad storm? It would flood here," Gray said.

By here, he means inside his home. Several times since he moved in back in 1989. In recovery mode, again, Gray is hoping it's the last.

"I don't believe our system can hold this and move it out fast enough," he said.

More videos, including one from 144th and Indiana and Dolton, showed the long stretch of road underwater on Sunday night. Still pooled on Monday afternoon.

CBS News Chicago asked village officials what's being done to address issues that residents like Gray said they've been dealing with for years.

"Fix the sewer system! That can be ... I'm just hearing everyone saying the system has always been bad," Gray said.

A spokesperson for the village said their focus on Monday is on providing immediate relief to residents impacted, while "…aggressively pursuing the state and regional support needed to correct this long-standing infrastructure problem."

Gray hopes that help reaches him, and soon.

"Wow. I hope this reaches somebody in power. Maybe can get some relief. I could really use some relief," he said.

Dolton's mayor wasn't available to speak on the issues on Monday. However, the spokesperson said the mayor is already working to secure funding to make permanent improvements to the stormwater and sewer systems.

Full statement from Village of Dolton: