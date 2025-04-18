Strong storms Friday night in Chicago, highs near 80 degrees

Highs near 80 degrees with strong storms Friday night in Chicago

Strong storms are approaching the Chicago area on Friday.

Highs will be near 80 degrees with breezy conditions, making it the warmest day of the year so far.

As a cold front moves into the area late in the day, a few strong or severe storms develop, mainly after 5 p.m. The best chance for storms will be for areas south and southeast of Chicago.

Storms end overnight as cooler air settles in for the weekend.

Cool conditions arrive on Saturday with highs in the mid-50s and a shower possible.

Rain chances become more widespread for Easter Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Shower chances linger into Monday morning before ending.