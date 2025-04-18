Watch CBS News
Weather

Strong storms Friday night in Chicago, highs near 80 degrees

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Highs near 80 degrees with strong storms Friday night in Chicago
Highs near 80 degrees with strong storms Friday night in Chicago 02:10

Strong storms are approaching the Chicago area on Friday. 

Highs will be near 80 degrees with breezy conditions, making it the warmest day of the year so far.

f91d80a1-9ec4-4d4a-89e8-1246d93c87dc-1.png

As a cold front moves into the area late in the day, a few strong or severe storms develop, mainly after 5 p.m. The best chance for storms will be for areas south and southeast of Chicago. 

95e6f2d3-6259-4e71-a3b7-83fa78ba7ca1.png

Storms end overnight as cooler air settles in for the weekend. 

Cool conditions arrive on Saturday with highs in the mid-50s and a shower possible. 

96f9dbf5-091c-40f3-833b-b963aa52f37b-1.png

Rain chances become more widespread for Easter Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. 

Shower chances linger into Monday morning before ending. 

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.