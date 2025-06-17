Watch CBS News
Storms possible in Chicago area Tuesday and Wednesday, with greater severe risk Wednesday

By Kylee Miller, David Yeomans

/ CBS Chicago

Storms moving into Chicago area Tuesday afternoon
Storms moving into Chicago area Tuesday afternoon 02:07

Strong to severe storms are possible in the Chicago area Tuesday and Wednesday, with a greater chance on Wednesday.

With hot temperatures and high humidity levels, the environment is primed for stronger storms to fire up during the afternoon and evening hours.

Tuesday storms track and timing

The greatest chance for strong to severe storms will be between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Tuesday, and most likely west of the city. The afternoon and evening commutes could be impacted in those areas.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal risk for areas west of Chicago, which is level 1 out of 5.

Severe weather threats on Tuesday will be gusty winds, large hail, and bursts of heavy rain. A few storms could cause wind damage, small hail and cloud-to-ground lightning.

Wednesday storm track and timing

There is a higher severe storm risk Wednesday, as well as an expectation of widespread waves of rain. 

By the afternoon and into the evening, any storms that do flare up have the possibility of being strong to severe. 

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a level 2 out of 5 for Chicago, but a sliver of Northwest Indiana is under an enhanced risk, which is a level 3 out of 5. 

Damaging wind gusts, large hail stones, heavy rain, and spin up tornadoes are the main threats on Wednesday. 

Rainfall totals could add up towards 1 to 2 inches, which could create flood concerns. 

Storms will end Thursday but what follows them is a building heat wave, with humidity levels that will push the heat index above 100 throughout the Chicago area. Record-tying high temperatures are expected Sunday. 

Kylee Miller

Kylee Miller is designated as a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist by the American Meteorological Society. You can watch her weekdays on CBS Detroit.

