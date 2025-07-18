Accused killer testifies he shot CPD Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso "out of pure fear"

The man accused of the murder of Chicago Police Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso two years ago took the stand in his own defense Friday at his trial, claiming he shot the officer "out of pure fear."

Steven Montano, 21, is on trial for first-degree murder and other felonies, accused of shooting and killing Vásquez Lasso during a chase in Gage Park on March 1, 2023.

On the fourth day of his trial on Friday, the accused killer answered questions for hours from his own attorneys and from prosecutors.

Montano, who was 19 at the time of the shooting, talked extensively about his previous interactions with the police, which he said were overwhelmingly negative.

The fear he said he felt towards officers was part of the reason why he went running after his girlfriend called 911 during a domestic dispute.

Questioned by his own lawyer, Montano said shooting and killing Vásquez Lasso was "a reaction out of pure fear."

"I just turned around and shot without thinking," he said.

On the day of the shooting, Montano's girlfriend – who was 37 years old at the time – called 911 because she and Montano were having an argument, and she said he started chasing her with a gun.

Vásquez Lasso responded to help officers on the scene of that domestic call.

Montano testified that he jumped out of the window of the house he shared with his girlfriend and her seven children when police arrived. Montano said he had a gun with him, testifying he "felt like I was running for my life at that point."

His defense team outlined multiple prior incidents when he said he had a negative interaction with police; including a time his father was pulled over and he said officers swarmed the car, and another incident when Montano was later charged for resisting arrest.

On cross examination from prosecutors, he said the gun he used at the time of the shooting "just happened to fall into my possession."

He said he heard a voice telling him to stop as he was running towards a playground nearby and that voice caused him to pull out his gun, even though he said he didn't know it was a police officer yelling.

Prosecutors asked if he believed that officers would still have shot him if he had put his hands in the air, considering they were in the middle of an elementary school campus. Montano said yes.

The prosecution has the burden to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Montano committed first-degree murder.

After Montano stepped down from the witness stand, prosecutors began questioning rebuttal witnesses to justifying each of the interactions police had with Montano before the shooting.

Closing arguments have been scheduled to begin on Monday.