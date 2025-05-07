Standard wait times at O'Hare on first day after Real ID deadline

Wednesday marked the first day that those looking to board domestic flights needed to present a Real ID, passport, or military ID — or go through longer screening times.

At O'Hare International Airport, the scene Wednesday was calm — contrary to the fears of some who came to board flights.

"A wise person once told me you have to stay ready so you never have to get ready," said Bismark Navarro.

"I heard that it's going to be crazy today," said Rebecca Esparza.

Many gave themselves extra time at the airport — not sure what deadline day would bring. They were happy to see a pretty typical day at the airport.

"Not busy at all," said Paru Patel, who had a passport card. "Very reasonable."

"You never know what's going to happen. Things can change like that," said Navarro, "but I was just hoping that luck would be on our side — and I think it was."

The deadline means anyone who does not have the Real ID, a passport, or another approved ID will need to take extra steps when traveling — involving an intense identify verification process

The travelers CBS News Chicago caught up with on deadline day all had the Real ID, passports or passport cards ready.

Other compliant forms of ID include military identification cards or a Trusted Traveler card from a program like Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI or FAST.

"I do plan to get my Real ID," Patel said.

The Department of Homeland Security said separate lines for people without a Real ID, passport or approved identification is one of the strategies the Transportation Security Administration may employ to manage the flow of travelers through security checkpoints.

But average wait times at O'Hare were pretty standard on Wednesday.

"Still, get here early," said Esparza.

Indeed, anyone traveling Wednesday night or in the coming days is advise by experts to give themselves extra time, for safety.