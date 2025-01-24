SoxFest returns after 4-year hiatus with new "live" format on Chicago's South Side

"SoxFest Live" will be in full swing in Bridgeport after 4-year-hiatus

CHICAGO (CBS) — White Sox fans will be getting into the baseball spirit as SoxFest kicks off Friday at the Ramova Theatre in Bridgeport.

It's now being called "SoxFest Live" due to its new live format, which is meant to reimagine the traditional fan convention as an immersive fan experience.

The event comes after both editions in 2021-22 were canceled due to the pandemic. The 2023 fest was called off citing "multiple reasons," and a smaller event was held last year just for season-ticket holders. This year, the fest is back in full swing.

"Each of the shows are different. Friday night, we have some conversations with our GM Chris Getz, our new manager Will Venable. You'll be able to see a couple of player personalities. We've got Kevin Bozeman ... he's going to be working with the players a little bit to draw out their personalities and give them a couple of challenges," said Shenna Quinn, White Sox senior director of public relations.

Doors for the fest open Friday and Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m., with early admission for the MVP experience starting at 4 p.m.

Looking ahead to the upcoming season

The upcoming season will be a fresh start for the team after breaking a 62-year-old record, relieving the New York Mets of the most losses last season at 121 games.

With a new season and a new manager in Will Venable, the team has nowhere to go but up, but the work will be there if they want to become contenders once again.