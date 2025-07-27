Southbound I-57 closed after fatal crash in County Club Hills
The southbound lanes of Interstate 57 are closed after a person was fatally hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning in the south suburbs.
The crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. near Vollmer Road in Country Club Hills.
A preliminary investigation by Illinois State Police indicated a crash occurred, and an occupant from one of the vehicles exited their car and was struck by a passing vehicle.
One person was pronounced dead. The identity of the victim was not released.
Another person was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
I-57 southbound is closed at I-80. The I-80 ramp to I-57 southbound is also closed.
Investigation into the crash remains ongoing.