South Side dance company Praize Productions debuts new show "Complexions" Sunday

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
South Side dance company Praize Productions debuts latest show "Complexions" this weekend
South Side dance company and nonprofit Praize Productions, which aims to bring the arts to underserved communities, is debuting its new show "Complexions" on Sunday.

The production is described as exploring "the necessity of rest and pause," particularly for Black women.

Praize Productions' founder and CEO Enneressa Lanette Davis joined CBS News Chicago to discuss her the new production, its message and her non-profit's mission. She also brought along some dancers to give us a preview of "Complexions."

"Complexions" debuts at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts at 915 E. 60th Street in Chicago at 6 p.m. Sunday. You can purchase tickets from the Praize Productions website

