South Side church collapsed after catching fire on Thanksgiving Day

Chicago Fire Department crews battled a roaring fire at a church Thursday afternoon on the city's South Side.

Crews battled the 2-11 fire at the Renewal Life Church just before 2 p.m. in the 5800 block of South Emerald Avenue.

Thick smoke was seen billowing from the building as flames intensified.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

Moments into the fire, CBS Chicago photographer Alfredo Roman caught the entire building as it collapsed.

It was said that the church was in the process of rebuilding to create a separate sanctuary in the basement.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.