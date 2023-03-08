Watch CBS News
Chicago woman charged in South Shore stabbing on New Year's Eve

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is arrested and charged with stabbing a 71-year-old man in the South Shore neighborhood on New Year's Eve.

Chicago police along with the Great Lakes Regional Task Force arrested 34-year-old Rashaundra Rivers on Tuesday, in the 1700 block of East 71st Street.

Police say she was identified as the person who, on Dec. 31, stabbed and seriously wounded the victim, in the 2100 block of East 71st Street.

She was placed into custody and charged with two felony counts including aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon and aggravated battery to a victim over 60 years of age.

She is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday

First published on March 8, 2023 / 9:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

