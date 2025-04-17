Sopranos-themed pizzeria in Chicago suburb offering free pizza for year for information on would-be burglars

A southwest suburban pizzeria is offering free pizza for a year.

What's the catch? They need help finding the people who damaged their restaurant earlier this week.

The owners of Sopranos Pizza & Catering at 1527 S. State St. in Lockport posted a video on their Facebook page of the incident that happened on Tuesday around 3:30 a.m.

The video shows a person, near a waiting silver sedan, wearing a gray hoodie, dark pants, and black shoes with white laces, attempting to break into the restaurant by throwing what appeared to be a large rock or piece of concrete.

A second person wearing a black Nike hoodie with a black face covering got out with a bigger brick to give to the first suspect.

The burglary attempt was unsuccessful, and the suspects then left the area.

The restaurant is hoping someone will recognize the suspects.

The owners did contact police, but figured they'd spice things up by offering a reward.

Anyone who identifies the suspects, or, as the owners called them, "mozzarella-brained bandits," will receive free pizza for a year.