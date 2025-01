CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are investigating after thieves broke into a Foot Locker store overnight in the loop

Police said officers responded to a burglar alarm just before 2 a.m. at the store at State and Monroe.

Upon arrival, they found the front glass doors were smashed with clothes scattered around.

Police said some items were taken from the store.

As of Sunday, no one is in custody.

No further information was available.