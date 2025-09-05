Smash-and-grab burglars target at least 2 GameStop stores in Chicago

Smash-and-grab burglars targeted at least 2 GameStop stores in Chicago early Friday morning.

According to Chicago police, a group of men broke the glass window of the business in the 1200 block of South Canal Street near the South Loop neighborhood just before 4:40 a.m.

Video from the scene shows broken glass and video games scattered on the sidewalk.

Police said the group stole merchandise from the store and fled the scene northbound in two SUVs.

Just before 5 a.m., police said a group broke the window of the store, located in the 5800 block of South Kedzie Avenue in the Gage Park neighborhood, and took items.

The group left the scene in what is believed to be a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee.

No arrests have been made in either incident.

Police are investigating.