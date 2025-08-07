Police investigation underway at GameStop in on Chicago's Northwest Side

A police investigation is underway at a GameStop store that was broken into in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood on Thursday morning.

There was a large police presence at Addison Mall, at 2970 West Addison Street.

A car appears to have crashed into the GameStop. The store was significantly damaged, with glass shattered and inventory scattered into the parking lot.

The store owner told CBS News Chicago this was not the first time the store had been targeted.

Police have not confirmed details surrounding the investigation.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.