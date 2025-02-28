Small businesses in Chicago encourage consumers to shop local amid economic blackout

Groups are urging consumers to avoid shopping at major retailers Friday as part of a nationwide economic blackout. The blackout is being used as a protest against rising prices, with groups claiming that big corporations have too much influence.

While it's unclear if the blackout made an impact, one business owner says it serves as a reminder to shop small.

Mahalia's Gift Shop, at 735 E. 79th St. in the Chatham neighborhood, is a Black-owned business featuring dozens of local brands. The owner, Kristen Williams, encourages those who are turning away from major retailers to turn to local shops.

"We are here to help revitalize and bring back businesses. Black businesses in particular," Williams said.

The shop, named after Chatham transplant and gospel legend Mahalia Jackson, opened its doors on 79th Street a year ago with a mission in mind.

"shop small. Shop local," Williams said.

It's a mission they're uplifting and celebrating with the nationwide plan for an economic blackout—asking American consumers not to spend money with major retailers as a form of protest against rising prices on everyday essentials from food and gas to housing and utilities.

Maybe most famously?

"The eggs," said Chatham resident Ida Hawkins. "Thank god I don't eat that many eggs, but that's ridiculous."

The current national price for a dozen eggs is $4.95. Hawkins says it's a reminder to shop small.

"The economic blackout is why I'm here," she said. "We support our own brothers and sisters."

"Help yourself and help the community," Williams said.

Local businesses in the area are already feeling the impact of tariffs—another reason to shop small.

Who is behind the economic blackout boycott?

A group called The People's Union USA is a self-described grassroots organization. Its founder, John Schwarz, says the group has no political affiliation but focuses on "fairness, economic justice and real systemic change."

The group is also planning weeklong boycotts of companies like Target, Walmart, McDonald's, and Amazon. They want big retailers that have cut their Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, or DEI, programs to suffer. Those businesses cutting programs in compliance with an executive order signed by President Trump last month.