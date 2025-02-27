Nationwide plan for "Economic Blackout" on Friday catches on in Chicago

In an Economic Blackout set for Friday, groups are urging Americans not to spend any money on Friday as a form of protest.

The blackout is seeing support in Chicago.

The call to action — or rather inaction — is asking that American consumers refrain from making any purchases at major retailers on Friday, Feb. 28. The protest comes as people continue to endure rising prices on everything from food and gas to housing and utilities, epitomized by the soaring cost of eggs which in January averaged $4.95 a dozen.

In downtown Chicago, people move with purpose — whether they're driving, catching, a train, or shopping. But many hope the Economic Blackout will slow all of that down, in Chicago and around the country.

Behind the boycott is a group called The People's Union USA, a self-described grassroots organization founded by John Schwarz, a 57-year-old dad originally from Queens, New York City, who has been promoting the consumer blackout for weeks on social media.

Founded by Schwarz this month, The People's Union says it has no political affiliation, but focuses on "fairness, economic justice and real systemic change."

Official messaging from the People's Union suggests a boycott of all major retailers, with the goal of enacting broader economic change.

But many postings for the event created by online supporters have suggested a targeted boycott of retailers like Ford, McDonald's, Meta, Target, Walmart and Amazon, which have ended their DEI programs to comply with an executive order signed by President Trump in January.

"I really like the idea," said Jane Mangold, who had just come from the Target at 1 S. State St. "I reluctantly went to Target."

Word about the movement has been spreading in Chicago.

"I support it," said Terrence White. "If it's going to stop a lot of these programs from being eliminated and keep programs we need and keep people employed, I support it."

Mangold plans not to shop Friday because she is a beneficiary of DEI.

"I benefited in my career because there was a focus at some of the companies I worked at to really make sure that women were given equal opportunity that the men had, and what's wrong with that?" she said.

The one-day boycott is intended to show the power consumers have.

"I think it's about people. But I will say that everything is about politics," said Mike Nellis, a Chicago-based digital fundraising and advertising agency for Democrats. "I think money talks. Money might be the only thing left in American politics that actually matters."

Many have questioned if a one-day boycott will have any impact in the long term.

"We're going to have to take some unconventional actions, and this is a good place to start," Nellis said.

Nellis pointed to 2011, when a group of young activists descended on Wall Street in New York City to protest the gaping economic equality in America. That was known as Occupy Wall Street.

"I think you saw a lot of it during the George Floyd protests, where people were very frustrated and taking to the streets," Nellis said. "I think you can even go back to the Tea Party. I'll give Republicans credit — the Tea Party, like there was a lot of Astroturf in that, but there were also a lot of really angry people coming out."

The People's Union already has additional days in March to halt shopping.

