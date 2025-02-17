Here's what a dozen eggs cost at various Chicago stores as "egg-flation" continues impacting prices

Eggs are one of the most closely-watched items at grocery stores, with prices for a dozen nearing or topping $8 in some locations.

The cause of the recent "egg-flation" is the rise in bird flu cases in the U.S., which has been impacting farms and wiping out flocks. The flu, or H5N1, has been found in hundreds of millions of birds since January 2022.

The demand for eggs is so high that stores are limiting customers to only two dozen per purchase. Some stores have already sold out of their supply and are awaiting on their restock.

The issue is affecting shoppers not just in Chicago, but across many other states. Earlier this month, about 100,000 eggs — worth an estimated $40,000 — were stolen from a farm in Pennsylvania.

Supplies may continue to be contained depending on how long the outbreak lasts. Experts say it could be months before prices change.

In the meantime, the best advice for consumers is to compare prices to find the more affordable option.

Egg prices across the Chicago area

CBS News Chicago has obtained a list of egg prices at stores across the Chicago area and surrounding suburbs:

Sams Club (Joliet)

18-count brown: $5.92

2 dozen white: $8.24

Cermak Fresh (Aurora; not available online)

Dozen medium: $8.99

Dozen large: $12.99

Amazon Fresh (Bensenville/DuPage County)

Dozen eggs large: $5.89 (currently sold out)

18-count large eggs: $8.29 (available)

Go Grocer (Lakeview)

Half dozen: $3.99 (only one pack was left at last check Monday morning)

Save-A-Lot (Midlothian)

Dozen: $5.00

Woodman's Food Market (Buffalo Grove)

Dozen: $5.69

Meijer (Rolling Meadows)

Dozen large: $4.99

18-count large: $7.19

Petes Fresh Market (Lemont)

Dozen: $6.00

2 Dozen: $21.94

Food4Less (Dolton)

Dozen medium: $2.79

Dozen large: $2.99

18-count large: $4.39

Costco (South Loop)

18-count: $6.39

Sold out Monday, expecting two pallets of eggs Tuesday

Aldi (Mundelein)

Dozen eggs: $6.05

Target (State Street)

Dozen large: $5.79

18-count: $8.49

Jewel (Niles)

Dozen large $7.99

18-count large: $11.99

Walmart (Rolling Meadows)

Half-dozen: $3.14

Dozen large $5.46

Dozen extra large: $6.12

Tony's Fresh Market (Waukegan)

Dozen jumbo: $7.99

Whole Foods (Park Ridge)

Dozen large: $3.99

Trader Joe's (Lincoln Park)

Dozen large: $4.99

Marianos (Skokie)

Dozen eggs: $7.99

18-count: $11.99

Dollar General (Chicago)

Dozen large: $6.50

7-Eleven (Chicago)

Dozen: $8.89

Walgreens (Chicago)

Dozen: $4.99