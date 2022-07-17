Chicago First Alert Weather: Slight chance of showers, low 80s

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thunderstorms to our south this morning, much of it in NW Indiana, with heavy rain.

There is a 30 percent chance of showers for the rest of the Chicago area through late morning, with only a slight chance after that. Most areas to the North may remain dry today. Improving sky conditions with a little sun by late afternoon. High of 81 but cooler near the lake.

Sky clearing off tonight, leading to sunshine and warmer temperatures on Monday, upper 80s, then back to the 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday!

Stats

Normals- 85/67

Saturday- 75

Today-81

Sunrise- 5:31am

Forecast

Today- Heavy rain to the south early this morning. A chance of scattered showers and a thundershower through late morning for the rest of the area. High of 81 but cooler near the lake. NE wind 10-15 mph.

Tonight- Improving skies and a low of 69.

Monday- Mostly sunny. High of 88.

