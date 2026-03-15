SkyWest flight from Chicago to Portland returns to O'Hare after reported lightning strike, airline says
A flight from Chicago to Portland, Maine, had to return to O'Hare shortly after takeoff on Sunday evening after it was reportedly struck by lightning.
SkyWest Airlines flight 5783, operating as United Express, returned safely to O'Hare after the reported lightning strike, a spokesperson for SkyWest said.
There were no reported injuries.
The airline said they are working with customers to continue their travel to Portland as quickly as possible.