Sister Pat Murphy, longtime advocate for immigration rights, dies at 96

The Chicago Catholic community is mourning the loss of a beloved nun and humanitarian.

Sister Pat Murphy, a tireless advocate for migrants and refugees, has died at 96.

She was a sister of Mercy for 77 years.

Sister Pat Murphy began her Mercy ministry in 1947 as a teacher in parochial schools in Illinois and Wisconsin. She then spent nine years as a missionary, educator, and administrator before returning to the U.S. in 1969.

She was a lifetime companion of Mercy Sister Joann Persch, and together, they pursued justice and opportunity for immigrants and other marginalized groups.

Both spoke with CBS Chicago a few months ago about their dedication to serving Chicago's asylum seekers.

"This is our life's work, is to reach out in some way and help those who are vulnerable, and right now, the group that seems the most vulnerable here in Chicago are the many, many immigrants coming into Chicago, seeking, seeking freedom," Sister Pat Murphy said.

She died on July 21 in the company of her Mercy sisters, family members, and colleagues, who shared her passion for justice and human dignity.