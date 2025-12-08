Sister Jean Legacy Collection goes on sale through Loyola University Chicago

Loyola University alumni and fans can now get their hands on special merchandise honoring the legacy of the late Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, BVM.

Sister Jean, who became world-famous as the chaplain and biggest fan of the Loyola University Ramblers men's basketball team, died Oct. 9 at the age of 106.

Shirts, hats, hoodies, and bobbleheads went on sale this past weekend. Many feature inspiring slogans such as: "Amen. God bless. Go Ramblers!" and, "Worship. Work. Win."

The Sister Jean Legacy Collection is available at all Loyola campus bookstores and online.

A portion of all sales will go to the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, an order of which Sister Jean was a member.

In 2018, the Loyola Ramblers' Final Four run catapulted Sister Jean to international celebrity. The Ramblers won the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament to appear in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1985, and the Final Four for the first time since 1963.

Sister Jean became a star along with the team. Orders for a Sister Jean bobblehead broke records, and Sister Jean got a shout-out from former president and Chicago resident Barack Obama.

After the 2018 season, Sister Jean remained a visible presence at games and on campus.