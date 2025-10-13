Watch CBS News
Sister Jean funeral arrangements announced, with Funeral Mass at chapel on Loyola's Lake Shore campus

Loyola University has announced the visitation and funeral arrangements for Sister Jean.

Sister Jean, the beloved chaplain of the Loyola Ramblers basketball team, died last week at the age of 106.

A wake service and visitation will be held Wednesday, Oct. 15, starting at 5 pm. at the Madonna della Strada Chapel at Loyola's Lake Shore campus. The chapel will open at 4 p.m., the wake will be held at 5 p.m. and the visitation will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.

On Thursday, Oct. 16, the school will hold a Funeral Mass for Sister Jean.

The Madonna della Strada Chapel will open at 9 a.m. and mass will begin at 10 a.m. The Funeral Mass is open on a first-come, first-serve basis to all who wish to honor her memory, but the chapel has limited seating. There will be overflow seating for the Funeral Mass at Rooney Hall at the Mundelein Center.

Both the wake and the Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on Loyola's website for anyone who cannot attend in person.

Following the mass, there will be a community reception in Sister Jean's memory at Damen Student Center at Loyola's Lake Shore campus as space allows.

For more information and to access the livestream links, visit Loyola's website

