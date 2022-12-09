Loyola University matriarch Sister Jean announces memoir - pre-sale now available
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Loyola University's Sister Jean is 103 years young and she always has a lot to say.
So, she's putting it in a memoir.
The university matriarch and college basketball icon's book is titled, 'Wake Up With A Purpose! What I've Learned In My First Hundred Years.'
The Amazon pre-sale for the Feb. 28 release is going on right now.
