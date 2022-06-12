Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers, thunderstorms possible in the morning

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A cold front slides down through Chicago early this morning. Once again, as we cool the air to dewpoint levels, we'll see patchy fog develop. Temps near the lake will be cooler today with a NE wind developing. Warmer temps far S. Showers and t-storms possible this morning. Low 70s at ORD and mid-60s at the lake.

Monday sees scattered showers and storms, partly sunny and warmer. Mid-80s at ORD and mid-90s away from the lake.

The cold front comes back as a warm front Tuesday. High in the mid-90s. Sunny and humid with dew point temps in the low 70s will make it very uncomfortable.

Stats

Normal high-  80

Saturday-  73

Today- 74

Sunrise- 5:16am

Forecast

Today- Patchy fog, with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm early this morning, then partly sunny with a high of 74 but cooler near the lake. Counties to the south will see the low 80s.

Tonight- Slight chance of a shower or storm. Low of 59.

Monday- Chance of showers and a thunderstorm. High of 85, north, and the mid-90s away from the lake.

Tuesday- Sunny, hot, and humid. 97 at O'Hare.

