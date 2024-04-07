Watch CBS News
Showers clear in Chicago Sunday night, favorable skies for eclipse viewing Monday

By Mary Kay Kleist

precep-chances.png
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Breezy, cool & wet this afternoon as low pressure heads our way.

right-now-sunday.png
 Showers taper off with sunset, and we dry out tonight.

this-evening-4724.png
Monday features pleasant temperatures and favorable sky conditions for eclipse viewing. 

eclipse-timeline.png
chicago-eclipse.png
Our departing storm system may leave clouds around in the morning. 

wind-gusts-monday.png
But as a gusty, mild southwest wind flow increases on Monday, that will allow for clearing. Warm winds may pull temperatures into the 70s!

highs-monday.png
The normal high is 56 degrees.

highs-tomorrow-eclipse-day.png
bargraph-of-temps-monday.png
TONIGHT

RAIN ENDS. CLOUDS LINGER. LOW 48.

MONDAY

MORNING CLOUDS. AFTERNOON SUNSHINE. HIGH 70. GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS.

TUESDAY

MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER CHANCE. WARM AGAIN. HIGH 72.

afternoon-7day-4724.png
Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on April 7, 2024 / 2:20 PM CDT

