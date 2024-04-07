Showers clear in Chicago Sunday night, favorable skies for eclipse viewing Monday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Breezy, cool & wet this afternoon as low pressure heads our way.
Showers taper off with sunset, and we dry out tonight.
Monday features pleasant temperatures and favorable sky conditions for eclipse viewing.
Our departing storm system may leave clouds around in the morning.
But as a gusty, mild southwest wind flow increases on Monday, that will allow for clearing. Warm winds may pull temperatures into the 70s!
The normal high is 56 degrees.
TONIGHT
RAIN ENDS. CLOUDS LINGER. LOW 48.
MONDAY
MORNING CLOUDS. AFTERNOON SUNSHINE. HIGH 70. GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS.
TUESDAY
MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER CHANCE. WARM AGAIN. HIGH 72.