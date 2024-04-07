Showers clear in Chicago Sunday night, favorable skies for eclipse viewing Monday

CBS News Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Breezy, cool & wet this afternoon as low pressure heads our way.

CBS News Chicago

Showers taper off with sunset, and we dry out tonight.

CBS News Chicago

Monday features pleasant temperatures and favorable sky conditions for eclipse viewing.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

Our departing storm system may leave clouds around in the morning.

CBS News Chicago

But as a gusty, mild southwest wind flow increases on Monday, that will allow for clearing. Warm winds may pull temperatures into the 70s!

CBS News Chicago

The normal high is 56 degrees.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

TONIGHT

RAIN ENDS. CLOUDS LINGER. LOW 48.

MONDAY

MORNING CLOUDS. AFTERNOON SUNSHINE. HIGH 70. GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS.

TUESDAY

MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER CHANCE. WARM AGAIN. HIGH 72.

CBS News Chicago