Shots fired inside South Side Walmart; no injuries reported

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Shots were fired Saturday evening inside a Walmart on Chicago's South Side.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on 111th and Doty in the city's Pullman neighborhood.

According to the Chicago Police Department, two groups of people were fighting inside before a gun went off.

No one was hurt, and both groups left the store.

Everyone was evacuated from the Walmart, and the store closed early.