Shots fired inside South Side Walmart; no injuries reported
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Shots were fired Saturday evening inside a Walmart on Chicago's South Side.
It happened just before 7 p.m. on 111th and Doty in the city's Pullman neighborhood.
According to the Chicago Police Department, two groups of people were fighting inside before a gun went off.
No one was hurt, and both groups left the store.
Everyone was evacuated from the Walmart, and the store closed early.
