Watch CBS News
Local News

Shots fired inside South Side Walmart; no injuries reported

/ CBS Chicago

Shots fired inside South Side Walmart; no injuries reported
Shots fired inside South Side Walmart; no injuries reported 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Shots were fired Saturday evening inside a Walmart on Chicago's South Side.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on 111th and Doty in the city's Pullman neighborhood.  

According to the Chicago Police Department, two groups of people were fighting inside before a gun went off. 

No one was hurt, and both groups left the store. 

Everyone was evacuated from the Walmart, and the store closed early. 

First published on March 25, 2023 / 11:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.