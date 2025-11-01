Shot fired, multiple fights reported as hundreds of teens packed downtown Oak Park, spokesperson says

Police are investigating after a gunshot was fired while hundreds of teens were in downtown Oak Park on Halloween night.

A spokesperson for the village said shortly before 8 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a call of shots fired in downtown Oak Park in the vicinity of Late Street and Forest Avenue.

A bullet hole was found in the area, but no injuries were reported.

The spokesperson said about 500 teens were gathered in the area, with multiple fights taking place.

The group was escorted eastbound out of Oak Park. An ILEAS call out for mutual aid occurred, with Chicago police arriving at the scene to assist with crowd dispersal. Smaller pockets of teenagers remain along Lake Street after officers arrived.

Large groups of teens were previously spotted twice in downtown Oak Park this year along Lake Street. The village is one of the areas, along with Streeterville and Millennium Park, where large crowds of teens gathered for what is called "teen takeovers."

Investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Oak Park police said they will release more information as it becomes available.