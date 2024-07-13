Watch CBS News
Shootout on Chicago's West Side leaves 3 men hurt, 2 critically

By Jeramie Bizzle

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men were hospitalized after a shootout erupted on the city's West Side early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 12:42 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Maypole Avenue.

According to Chicago police, a group of individuals was standing on the street when there was an exchange of gunfire between unknown people, and the three men were struck.

Over 30 evidence markers were placed at the scene.

A 33-year-old was struck in his lower back and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. A 32-year-old was dropped off at Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower left calf in fair condition.

The third victim, a 30-year-old, was also dropped off at Mt. Sinai with a gunshot wound to his back in critical condition.

As of Saturday, no one is in custody. Area Four Detectives were investigating.

