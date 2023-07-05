13 people shot, 2 fatally in overnight shootings across Chicago

Video from an earlier report.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thirteen people were shot since midnight across the city, and two of the victims have died.

Sara Machi reported from Fuller Park, where investigators were collecting evidence after three people were shot there.

South Princeton was a mix of shell casings and spent fireworks with dozens of evidence markers.

One man said the fireworks were over when the police were called for a shooting around 2 a.m.

Two people were transported and listed in good condition.

A third victim, a woman, had a bullet wound to the torso and is being treated at the University of Chicago Medical Center last listed in critical condition.

A witness told police that the shooters left there in a silver sedan.

No arrests were made.

At least two of the shootings since midnight have been deadly - including one in Homan Square, where police found a 24-year-old man, just after midnight, with several gunshot wounds.

A witness told police the victim was crossing the street when multiple people started shooting at him before they ran from the area.

Police collected evidence with sounds of fireworks echoing around them.

Another man was killed on Des Plaines in a tent encampment.

Police said one of the victims who has survived is just 14 years old.