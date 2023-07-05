Watch CBS News
Homan Square shooting leaves 1 man dead

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 24-year-old man was found shot and killed in the Homan Square neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Chicago police say around 12:16 a.m., officers responded to shots fired, in the 800 block of South Lawndale Avenue, where they found the victim.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead.

A witness told police that the victim was crossing the street when he was shot by multiple suspects who then fled on foot.

No one is in custody. 

