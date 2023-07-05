Girl, 14, hurt after shooting in Roseland
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 14-year-old girl is hurt after being shot in the Roseland neighborhood Wednesday morning.
The shooting happened just after midnight in the 10200 block of South Yale Avenue.
Police say officers responded to Roseland Hospital where she was taken by a family member in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the hip and rear.
The victim was unable to provide further details of the incident.
No arrests were made.
