Young man found dead after shooting in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

A young man is dead after officers found him in the street with gunshot wounds in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood early Monday morning. 

According to Chicago police, officers were on patrol just after 2 a.m. when they found the victim who was shot in the head in the 1500 block of South Kildare Avenue. 

The victim, believed to be a teen, died at the scene. He has not been identified. 

No one is in custody and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. 

No further details have been released. 

