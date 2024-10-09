Mayor Brandon Johnson won't veto ShotSpotter ordinance

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson will not veto an ordinance that would have allowed the city's top cop to negotiate a new deal to revive Chicago's controversial gunshot detection program.

While Johnson said last month that he had "no choice" but to veto the ordinance that sought to reinstate the city's ShotSpotter program, a spokesman for the mayor's office said in an email Tuesday night that it was later "deemed unnecessary" to do so because the ordinance cannot be enforced.

"An attempt by the legislative body to compel the executive branch to enter into a contract with a specific contractor would violate the separation of powers. The authority to enter and administer contracts lies with the executive branch," a mayoral spokesperson said. "While the legislative branch has legislative authority, it cannot obligate the executive branch to execute a contract and certainly not under specific terms. The executive branch must retain discretion over matters such as contract terms, remuneration, and the duration of the agreement."

The city's ShotSpotter system was taken offline late last month, and a majority of aldermen are trying to force the Johnson administration to reinstate the gunshot sensors, arguing they allow faster police response times to shootings, and might save lives.

During the 2023 campaign for mayor, Johnson vowed to end the use of ShotSpotter in Chicago, saying there was clear evidence the system is unreliable.

Johnson has stressed that his decision to end the ShotSpotter contract is final, but has said his administration has launched a process to find potential replacements for ShotSpotter.

Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Garien Gatewood said a "request for information" (RFI) was issued in September to gather recommendations on reliable alternatives to the technology through Nov. 1.

"We have an opportunity to see what technology is across the sphere so we can get more technology into the city to get the results that we're looking for," Gatewood said Tuesday.

Meantime, some City Council supporters of ShotSpotter announced Tuesday that they had worked with Chicago business leaders to raise $2.5 million to help fund a new gunshot detection system contract as soon as possible.

"We're here today because people are dying in neighborhoods that were once served by ShotSpotter," Ald. David Moore (17th) said Tuesday morning at City Hall.

Moore said the process the mayor's office has set up for finding a replacement for ShotSpotter could take more than a year, and the city can't afford to wait that long.

"We're always asking the business community to step up, and we thank them for stepping up to offer $2.5 million towards this effort to keep ShotSpotter in place until this administration has something to replace it," Moore said.

Asked if the Johnson administration would accept the $2.5 million being offered to help pay to keep ShotSpotter in place for now, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Garien Gatewood on Tuesday said "this is not how contracts are negotiated."

"Negotiating contracts in the public sphere is just not the way that the city operates. It's just not the way contracts operate. So if folks are interested in working together, we've always offered the olive branch to work with that alderman and various others. We're happy to work together to continue to look for solutions, because that's ultimately what we're sent here to do," Gatewood said.

ShotSpotter supporters on City Council had arranged for a special meeting on Wednesday to vote on another ordinance that would require the city's Office of Public Safety Administration to work with Snelling and the city's Law Department to negotiate a contract extension, renewal, or new contract to keep acoustic gunshot detection technology in place for now. The ordinance would require the contract to last for a term of at least two years, and to be presented to the City Council for approval within 60 days.

However, in light of the mayors' decision not to veto the earlier ordinance authorizing Snelling to enter into a new gunshot detection contract himself, that special meeting was cancelled on Wednesday.