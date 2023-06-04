2 men shot, 1 killed near Northwestern University Chicago campus

CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is dead, and another is hurt following a shooting near Northwestern University campus Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of East Huron Street around 1:20 a.m.

Police said officers responded to shots fired call and discovered a 34-year-old man shot multiple times throughout the body.

He was taken to Northwestern Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The university said the victim was not affiliated with the school or with Northwestern Medicine.

A second victim, a 27-year-old man, arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the left leg where he said he was the first victim in the shooting.

Police say witnesses on scene along with the second victim were very uncooperative with officers about the incident and refused to answer any questions.

No arrests were made.

Area detectives are investigating.