Severe storms possible overnight in Chicago area

Highs in the 80s on Monday with overnight storms threat in Chicago

Severe storms are possible in the Chicago area Monday evening and night.

A warm front will push high temperatures into the 80s with increasing winds by the afternoon and into the evening, when gusts could reach 40 to 45 mph.

This warm air builds ahead of a cold front which is due to arrive early Tuesday morning. The meeting of warm and cold air could create conditions favorable to storms, including severe storms.

The Storm Prediction Center is keeping Chicago at a Level 2 for severe chances, mainly overnight, but weather models currently show the storms are capped with warm air creating something like the lid on a pot to prevent more severe storms from forming.

If storms break through the cap overnight, more severe weather is possible, most after midnight and into the early morning hours, but that scenario is not guaranteed.

The severe weather threat ends Tuesday morning.

Showers continue for the rest of the week with highs in the 50s and 60s.