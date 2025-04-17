Watch CBS News
Severe weather possible Thursday night, Friday in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Severe weather is on the way for the Chicago area. 

A dry start to Thursday with a few showers in the afternoon. It's going to be a windy and milder day in the lower to middle 60s. 

There's a chance for strong storms Thursday night, with gusty winds and small hail as the main threats. Some winds may gust as high as 35 mph. 

Breezy and warmer conditions arrive on Friday with highs near 80 degrees, making it the warmest day of the year so far. 

As a cold front moves into the area Friday evening, it'll run into an unstable airmass, allowing for a few strong or severe storms. 

The best chance for storms will be for areas south and southeast of Chicago.

It will be cooler on Saturday, with highs in the mid-50s and a shower possible. Rain chances will become more widespread for Easter Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Showers return on Monday. 

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

