Drive-by shooting during large gathering near St. Sabina Church injures 7 teens, police say

Several teens were hospitalized after a mass shooting overnight on the city's South Side.

Chicago police said just before 2 a.m., patrolling officers were trying to disperse a large gathering in the 1200 block of West 78th Street, steps away from St. Sabina Church.

During this, an unknown vehicle drove by and began firing shots at the crowd, hitting the victims before leaving the scene.

The victims, all males between 17 and 19 years of age, were taken to hospitals, most in fair condition with injuries to their legs, backs, and arms. An 18-year-old was taken in serious condition after being hit in the leg and chest.

Father Michael Pfleger, the well-known pastor of St. Sabina, said the young people were at an after-prom gathering at a house.

A witness who is also a member of the church said she saw a large crowd of about 100 kids, and was standing outside to ensure no damage was done to the church.

"I was out here when the gunshots rang out and when the kids dispersed, and the police still had to get children to leave even after they heard the gunshots," Tiffani Cooper said.

No officer was hit by the gunfire.

As of Saturday, there is no one in custody.

Area 2 detectives are investigating the circumstances involving the incident.