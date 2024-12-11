$950,000 settlement to be paid to latest person claiming abuse by Fr. Daniel McCormack in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Chicago has agreed to pay $950,000 to another person who said they were abused by the Rev. Daniel McCormack.

A lawsuit filed by attorney Lyndsay Markley claimed that in 2004, the plaintiff in this case was sexually abused several times by McCormack while participating in the SAFE, or St. Agatha's Family Empowerment Program, at St. Agatha Church, 3147 W. Douglas Blvd.

The Archdiocese declined to comment on the $950,000 settlement announced Wednesday.

McCormack is alleged to have molested at least 25 boys. He spent two years in prison, and then the remainder of his sentence was served as a state-run mental health facility after being deemed a sexually violent person.

He was released from that facility about three years ago.

McCormack, formerly pastor of St. Agatha, is one of the city's most notorious figures in the Roman Catholic priest sexual abuse scandal.

He pleaded guilty in 2007 to aggravated criminal sexual abuse for molesting five underage boys when he was serving as a priest in Chicago.

He was removed from the clergy following his conviction and has since been accused of abusing more than 20 boys during his time at St. Agatha in North Lawndale. McCormack used his position as a priest, teacher and basketball coach to abuse boys in his care.