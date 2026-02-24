Security guard shot, critically hurt in Chicago's Washington Heights

A security guard was critically wounded after being shot on Tuesday afternoon on the city's South Side.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 9400 block of South Ashland Avenue in the Washington Heights neighborhood.

Chicago police said that a 32-year-old man was in a parking lot when he was approached by a known person who pulled out a gun and shot him in the abdomen.

The victim was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

Police said that a handgun was recovered from the scene.

No further information was immediately released.