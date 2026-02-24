Watch CBS News
Local News

Security guard shot, critically hurt in Chicago's Washington Heights

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A security guard was critically wounded after being shot on Tuesday afternoon on the city's South Side.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 9400 block of South Ashland Avenue in the Washington Heights neighborhood.

Chicago police said that a 32-year-old man was in a parking lot when he was approached by a known person who pulled out a gun and shot him in the abdomen. 

The victim was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition. 

Police said that a handgun was recovered from the scene.

No further information was immediately released.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue