Security guard charged in shooting that killed woman, 21, at suburban Chicago nightclub

A security guard was charged Monday in the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman inside a nightclub in the west Chicago suburb of Stone Park, Illinois earlier this month.

Kevin Henley Jr., 35, of Chicago's South Side, was arrested Monday in the killing of Zulma Calderon-Pacheco. Henley was charged with one count each of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and will appear for an initial appearance at the Maybrook Courthouse in Maywood on Tuesday.

Stone Park police confirmed a fight broke out inside the Mansion Nightclub, at 3801 W. Lake St, just before 1:40 a.m. Saturday, March 8. Police said the security guard pulled out a gun and fired once, hitting and killing Pacheco.

Pacheco's boyfriend said he was at the Mansion Nightclub with her Friday night into early Saturday morning, and they both saw a fight break out inside the club when a single shot hit and killed Pacheco while they were dancing.

Pacheco was the oldest of five kids. Her family said she was always helping her mom, who is now dealing with the unimaginable loss of her daughter.

Pacheco's family said video from Facebook showed the moment when a man in a black shirt and pants fired a shot during a fight. The family said the shot hit Pacheco in the chest.

In the wake of the shooting, a petition has been created to shut the nightclub down. Stone Park Police said in the last year, they've responded to roughly three calls per week at the nightclub, with calls ranging from ambulance assists to unwanted subjects and other disturbances.