Police probe woman's death at nightclub in Chicago's western suburbs

A death investigation was under way Sunday morning after a possible shooting at a nightclub in west suburban Stone Park.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office said a 21-year-old woman died at 2 a.m. Saturday at 3801 W. Lake St. near Mannheim Road in Stone Park, an address which belongs to the Mansion Nightclub.

It remained unknown late Sunday morning who the victim was or how she died.

Stone Park police were seen outside the Mansion Nightclub early Saturday morning, and crime scene tape was seen stretched across the entrance. Cook County Sheriff's police were also spotted at the scene.

Posts made on social media by people who said they were inside the club Friday night indicate someone possibly pulled a gun after a fight there, and shots were fired.

The mansion put out a statement reading:

"We are heartbroken by the incident that took place. "Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with everyone touched by this tragedy, and we are doing all we can to support local authorities as they navigate this difficult time."

The nightclub was closed overnight Saturday into Sunday, and an event was postponed. Nightclub officials said they want to allow space for healing.

Further information was not available Sunday morning.