A 21-year-old died after a security guard opened fire. A petition to close the nightclub is gaining support.

Video shows the moments that a security guard's shot rang out at a nightclub in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood over the weekend. A 21-year-old woman was killed in the incident at the Stone Park, Illinois nightclub early Saturday morning.

Stone Park Police say that, in the last year, they've responded to roughly three calls per week at the nightclub, with calls ranging from ambulance assists to unwanted subjects and other disturbances. The Illinois State Attorney's Office says the investigation is ongoing.

The nightclub was closed overnight Saturday into Sunday, and an event was postponed. Nightclub officials said they want to allow space for healing. However, a petition has been created to shut the nightclub down. As of Monday afternoon, it had garnered roughly 1,000 signatures.

Police say the security guard was taken into custody a few hours after the shooting and then released, after the Cook County State Attorney's Office reviewed the evidence in this case.

The young woman's family says they're shocked to hear that, as of right now, no one is being held responsible for her death.

CBS Chicago reached out to the nightclub for more information on the security guard, and have not heard back.

Timeline of events at Stone Park nightclub

Stone Park police confirmed a fight broke out inside the Mansion Nightclub, at 3801 W. Lake St, just before 1:40 a.m. Police said a security guard pulled out a gun and fired once, hitting and killing Pacheco.

Pacheco's boyfriend said he was at the Mansion Nightclub with her Friday night into early Saturday morning, and they both saw a fight break out inside the club when a single shot hit and killed Pacheco.

Pacheco was the oldest of five kids. Her family said she was always helping her mom, who is now dealing with the unimaginable loss of her daughter.

CBS News Chicago spoke with the family inside their home in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood, where dozens of family members gathered to grieve together.

A memorial for Pacheco was placed in the center of them all.

Zulma Pacheco Family Photo

Pacheco's family said video from Facebook showed the moment when a man in a black shirt and pants fired a shot during a fight. The family said the shot hit Pacheco in the chest.

Pacheco's boyfriend of five years, Joel Chimborazo, said he and Pacheco were dancing when she was shot.

"When I tried lifting up her body, it felt heavier than usual. And then I saw like blood leaking," he said.

Pacheco's family said they are preparing to say goodbye to her one last time. They are also asking for donations to help her mother pay for her funeral.

"At this time, she needs all the support she can get from everybody," said Uriza.