Security concerns grow at Chicago-area mosques after shooting at Islamic Center of San Diego

In the wake of the deadly shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego, Chicago's Muslim community is on alert ahead of next week's Eid celebration.

Three people were shot and killed outside a San Diego mosque on Monday morning. Police said the two teenage suspects were found dead

Police said this began after a San Diego mom called officers after finding a note from her son. She told them he may be suicidal and noticed her car, several weapons, and her son were missing.

Now, local religious leaders are working to keep Chicago-area mosques safe as thousands are expected to gather for events across the area.

Ahmed Rehab with the Council of American-Islamic Relations in Chicago says the mosque's security and the efficient police response played a key part.

But for mosques around the country, including in Chicago, Rehab says everyone is on high alert, especially now.

"The timing adds to the fear factor because you're going to have a lot of people congregating next week for Eid, which is the largest Islamic celebration of the year," Rehab said.

Some local leaders, like Oussama Jammal with the Mosque Foundation in Bridgeview, took a Red Eye to San Diego to be part of important conversations on Tuesday.

"In a few minutes, I need to run to the airport, I need to stand with the community there," Jammal said. "Visiting the mosque, meeting with the Imam, meeting with the board, getting exactly the story, what exactly happened."

