Boy whose mom was killed in South Loop shooting receives surprise visit from Santa Claus

Todd Feurer
Sandy Pudar, Zak Spector

A Chicago boy who lost his mom to gun violence found some joy this Christmas week thanks to a big surprise from the Chicago Police Department and local community activists.

Police escorted trucks carrying Santa Claus and lots of gifts to 7-year-old Carlos Smith on Tuesday. Community activist Early Walker and E&R Towing CEO Kevin Corcoran picked Carlos for their annual Secret Santa campaign to help families in distress due to gun violence.

Carlos' grandmother, Tina McMiller, has been raising him since September, when his mother, Romeca Meeks-Blackmon, was shot and killed in the South Loop after dropping Carlos off at school.

Santa brought Carlos brand new toys and a new bike.

His grandmother got some gifts, too, including a $3,500 check to help care for Carlos, and Christmas decorations for their home.

