Mother of woman shot, killed in South loop fight wants justice

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

The mother of a woman who was shot and killed during a fight in the South Loop Monday wants justice for her daughter.

Romeca Blackman, 31, got into a fight with another woman before she was shot in the face near Cermak and State on Monday, according to Chicago police. A woman was taken into custody afterward, but was released without charges.

Blackman's mother Tina McMiller was surrounded by family members Friday as she called for an end to gun violence and for the state to enforce the Illinois Health Reform Act from 2021, which includes mental health resources.

"I want justice," McMiller said. "She didn't deserve it. It's not right, I don't care what you did. My baby was dropping her baby off at school."

Blackman had just dropped her 6-year-old son off at school at the time of the fight. Police said the incident appeared to be domestic in nature. 

