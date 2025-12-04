Woman charged in shooting that killed young mother in Chicago's South Loop

A woman from Chicago's northwest suburbs was due in court Thursday in a shooting that killed another woman in the South Loop in September.

Quadajah Johnson, 31, of Des Plaines, was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting that killed Romeca Meeks-Blackmon, also 31, on Cermak Road near State Street.

The shooting happened at 9:06 a.m. Monday, Sept. 8. Meeks-Blackmon had just dropped off her son at school near when police said she got into a fight with another person who pulled out a gun and fired it — shooting Meeks-Blackmon in the face.

Meeks-Blackmon was rushed to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where she died.

Meeks-Blackmon's mother, Tina McMiller, said her daughter was a kind, loving, and sweet mother. Now McMiller is left with raising her own grandson.

Johnson was arrested Wednesday at her home in Des Plaines. She was due for a detention hearing in Cook County Criminal Court on Thursday.