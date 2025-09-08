Woman shot and killed in fight in Chicago's South Loop, incident believed to be domestic

A woman was shot and killed in a fight in broad daylight Monday in the South Loop.

At 9:06 a.m., the 31-year-old woman was in a fight with another woman she knew outside in the 2200 block of South State Street — just east of Chinatown and just west of McCormick Place, police said.

The second woman took out a gun and shot the first woman in the face, police said.

The first woman was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The woman accused of firing the gun was taken into custody, police said.

The incident appears domestic in nature.