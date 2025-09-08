Watch CBS News
Crime

Woman shot and killed in fight in Chicago's South Loop, incident believed to be domestic

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A woman was shot and killed in a fight in broad daylight Monday in the South Loop.

At 9:06 a.m., the 31-year-old woman was in a fight with another woman she knew outside in the 2200 block of South State Street — just east of Chinatown and just west of McCormick Place, police said.

The second woman took out a gun and shot the first woman in the face, police said.

The first woman was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The woman accused of firing the gun was taken into custody, police said.

The incident appears domestic in nature.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue