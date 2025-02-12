Second person charged in shooting that killed girl, 12, on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A second person has been charged in an accidental shooting that left a 12-year-old girl dead in the South Side's Calumet Heights neighborhood this past weekend.

Tyler Wright, 19, was charged with one felony count of causing child endangerment involving death, Chicago Police said Wednesday. Further specifics about what Wright is accused of doing were not released.

A 14-year-old boy was charged with accidentally firing the shots that killed the 12-year-old girl this past weekend. According to Chicago police, the boy was arrested on Sunday night, less than two hours after the girl, Dalilah Batey, was shot and killed inside a home in the 9200 block of South Harper Avenue.

The 14-year-old was charged with one felony count of involuntary manslaughter and released on electronic monitoring after a court hearing Tuesday. Due to his age, police have not released his name.

Dalilah's mom, Ciara Batey, said she was told that a group of teens were playing with guns in the house. Batey said the 14-year-old boy dropped one of the guns on a bed and it went off, hitting Dalilah in the head.

Two guns were then recovered in the yard of the house.

Meanwhile, the Calumet Heights house where the shooting took place is also part of the investigation.

According to city building records, it has been listed as vacant since for more than a decade, and its owners have been cited many times in recent years for failing to register as vacant building and for failing to maintain the building in safe condition.

