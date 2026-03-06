Judge delays Sean Grayson's bid for sentence reduction in murder of Sonya Massey

Sean Grayson, the former Sangamon County Sheriff's deputy who shot and killed Sonya Massey, is seeking a reduction in his 20-year sentence for murder, but missed his scheduled court appearance on Friday.

Grayson's defense lawyers said he unable to attend Friday's hearing because he is undergoing treatment for stage 4 colon cancer.

As a result, the judge in his case agreed to postpone the hearing until May 8 to hear arguments on his bid for a more lenient sentence.

In October, a jury convicted Grayson of second-degree murder in Massey's death. A judge sentenced him to the maximum of 20 years in prison in January.