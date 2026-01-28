Sean Grayson sentencing for Sonya Massey shooting underway in Springfield, Illinois

Sentencing for a former Sangamon County, Illinois deputy convicted in the killing of a woman who called 911 for help back in 2024, is scheduled for Thursday.

Sean Grayson was found guilty last October of second-degree murder for the shooting of Sonya Massey.

Grayson's trial took place in Peoria due to pretrial publicity, but he will be sentenced at the Sangamon County Complex in Springfield. Prosecutors are asking for the maximum sentence allowed, which is 20 years in prison.

Massey's family was in court for the sentencing, along with a number of family members dressed in purple. The judge noted the hearing is expected to be emotional and asked for the galley to try to contain outbursts and remain seated after Grayson has been sentenced.

Massey's mother and father testified in the hearing, and her two teenaged children all made statements at sentencing.

"This traumatic experience has caused deep loss in my life," Massey's daughter Sonta told the court. "Since her death, I have not been the same person."

Her son Malachai told the judge, "My soul is ripped. It's like a part of me is really dead."

"This is like pain I can't explain," he continued. "Sometimes I really wake up and believe she's really here. It's unbelievable."

Her father James Wilburn told the court that while he is bent, he is not broken, but that his family continues to suffer in the wake of her loss.

"Her laugh, cooking, voice," Wilburn said. "I will never hear again, 'Daddy I love you.'"

Her mother Donna told the court, "I cried every day. I lost my short term memory. Today, I'm afraid to call the police for fear that I may end up like Sonya."

"She was one of the smartest, sweetest people I ever knew," she continued.

Grayson's attorneys submitted character letters on behalf of their client, and argued that the jury convicted Grayson on a lesser charge, as he was tried for first-degree murder, and that his life and livelihood have been severely impacted by the conviction. They asked for probation or conditional discharge, saying Grayson would comply with the terms, has been well-behaved on release and had previously successfully completed probation.

The defense also said Grayson was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer in 2023 which has now spread to liver, and separately has been diagnosed with Stage 4 rectal and lung cancer, and argued imprisonment would be dangerous for his heath.

In July 2024, Massey, a 36-year-old unarmed Black woman, called police for help for a possible prowler outside her home.

Inside the home, Grayson said Massey began acting erratically and rebuked him "in the name of Jesus" while walking towards a pot of water on her stove. Body cam video from Grayson's partner captured the moment he shot Massey, who died of a gunshot wound.

Grayson's body camera was not activated for most of the call, only turning on shortly after he pulled his weapon.

At trial last fall, Dawson Farley, Grayson's former partner on the night of the Massey shooting, testified during the trial that he was not afraid of Massey during the call, but instead feared Grayson. Farley told the jury that, while he was confused after Massey said "I rebuke you in the name of Jesus," he never perceived that as a threat. He added he only unholstered his gun because Grayson did.

Grayson also took the stand in his own defense at trial. He testified that finding broken windows on Massey's car, her 911 call for help and waiting four minutes for her to answer the phone made him concerned someone else was inside. He also said he believed she may have been "under the influence of something" and said she appeared "scatterbrained."

Grayson faces anywhere from four to 20 years in prison and is expected to serve at least 50% of the sentence.

At the sentencing hearing Thursday, Massey's family could give statements in open court, as could Grayson himself. Massey's family is also speaking after the hearing.